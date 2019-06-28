Merrill, Arthur Allen

Arthur Allen Merrill, 88, died Wednesday, June 26th, 2019 at the Masonic Residence in Wallingford, CT. Born in New Haven, he served in both the Merchant Marines and as a sergeant in the U.S. Army during Korea. He was preceded in death by his wife of over 50 years, Edwina (Constant) and brother Gilbert.

Art was known to those who loved him as a sailor, fisherman, Mason, edelweiss skier, dreadful tank navigator, typewriter tycoon, Buggs, swamp Yankee, Breezemere proprietor, teller of tales, Miss Calculate skipper, lobsterman, "head" master, Seamere captain, ruins rambler, scuba diver, historian, author, professional beach bum . . . but most of all, islander.

Survived by his daughter Sandra and her husband Ed; granddaughter Danielle and her husband Mark; grandsons Ches, Ned, and Oliver; and sister-in-law Marjorie. Art's wishes were that no services be held, but since he was a longtime resident of Money Island, his family encourages everyone to enjoy the ocean this weekend in his honor (with or without a whiskey and water). Published in The New Haven Register from June 29 to June 30, 2019