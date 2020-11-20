1/1
Arthur C. Ferris
1942 - 2020
{ "" }
Ferris, Arthur C.
Arthur C. Ferris, 77, of West Haven entered into rest on November 17, 2020. He was the husband of Margaret (Peggy) Burt Ferris. Art was the father of Andrea (Shawn) Doody and Arthur C. (Jeanette) Ferris, Jr. and proud grandfather of Joshua, Kaylee, Brandon, Averi and Dominic. Brother of Kenneth (Cheryl) Ferris, Mary Ann (the late Arnold) Facenda, Bernard (Billie) Ferris. Well known throughout West Haven, Art retired in 2004 from the City of West Haven where he was employed for 42 years.
He retired as the Commissioner of Public Works. Art was a lifetime volunteer for the Stevens Heights Fire House and recognized for his fire truck and classic car restorations.
Visitation will take place on Sunday from 3 to 7 p.m. at the West Haven Funeral Home at the green. On Monday morning, funeral services will begin at 10 o'clock at the funeral home. Masks and social distancing are required. Interment will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery. To leave an online message for the family, please visit our website
www.westhavenfuneral.com.

Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
22
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
West Haven Funeral Home
NOV
23
Funeral service
10:00 AM
West Haven Funeral Home
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
November 19, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Chris Burt
November 19, 2020
We are so sorry to learn of Artie´s passing. Our hearts and prayers are with you all. Sending hugs
Patti and Arlen Fischlowitz
