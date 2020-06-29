Lovelace, Arthur D.
Arthur D. Lovelace, 64, of Hamden passed away suddenly at his home on June 26, 2020. He was born on October 12, 1955 in New Haven, CT to the late Arthur R. and Dorothy (Avery) Lovelace. Art was a U.S. Navy Veteran, serving in the first crew on the U.S.S. Dwight D. Eisenhower. He retired after 21 years from Yale University as a Business Manager in several university offices. He also worked as a Budget Manager at Tidewater Community College in Norfolk, VA for 8 years. He loved to travel, and enjoyed sports, especially baseball. While living in Norfolk he was active in several Navy Veteran organizations. Art was a caring person who helped other veterans and senior citizens. He is survived by his two sisters, Joan Cohn of North Branford, CT and Patricia Lovelace of Branford, CT, his nephew Daniel Cohn (Mandy) of Branford, his niece Susan Cohn (Alec Bennett) of Alexandria, VA, and his fiancée's daughters Heather Welker of Bristol, CT and Alyssa Freddino of Torrington, CT. He was predeceased by his fiancée Sandra Jammal of Hamden, CT. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Fleet Reserve Association, 125 N. West Street, Alexandria, VA 22314 or https://www.fra.org/fra/Web/Custom_Donation_Landing_Page.aspx. Memorial services are planned for a later date at Zion Episcopal Church of North Branford. Burial will be private. To leave an online condolence or tribute, please visit,
www.keenanfuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Jun. 29, 2020.