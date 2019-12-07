|
Newman III, Arthur D.
Arthur D. Newman III passed peacefully into eternal life on November 20, 2019. Born in Fall River, MA on August 10, 1931 to the late Elizabeth Keough Newman and Arthur D. Newman, Jr., Arthur's family moved to New Haven, CT where he attended Sacred Heart Grammar School and graduated from Hillhouse High School.
Arthur served in the Air Force as a Staff Sergeant and was awarded the Korean Service Medal, United Nations Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal and National Service Medal. He graduated from the University of Bridgeport with a BA degree in History. In 1963, Arthur joined the ranks of the Special Agent Corps of the National Investigative Service with assignments throughout the world including, Quantico, VA, Memphis, TN, two tours of duty in Vietnam, NYC, and Naples, Italy. During his 20 year career, Arthur provided invaluable expert, professional and dedicated investigative services receiving numerous commendations and was twice awarded The Medal for Civilian Service in Vietnam.
Arthur was a caring, nurturing and loving role model to his nephew and nieces throughout their lives and upon retirement he returned to Connecticut to continue his devotion to family first. Arthur moved to Lakeland, FL to be near his brother, sister-in-law, and his mother during her final years.
Arthur was predeceased by his brother, Bernard W. Newman, Lakeland, FL and his sister, Elizabeth Newman Mishler, Branford, CT. He is survived by his sister-in-law, Lauretta Newman, Lakeland, FL; his nephew Douglas (Karen) L. Mishler, Jr. Freeport, FL, his nieces Beth Mishler, Branford, CT; Gail Mishler, Fort Meyers, FL; and Frances (Russ) Pierson, Guilford, CT; and 9 cherished grandnephews and grandnieces, and 4 great grandnieces and great grandnephews.
A memorial service for Arthur will be held on Thursday, December 12th at 11:00 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 1109 Main St., Branford, CT 06405. Interment at St. Bernard Cemetery, New Haven, CT will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cure Rare Disease, 1575 Tremont St., #1107, Boston, MA 02120 Attn: Rich Horgan.
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 8, 2019