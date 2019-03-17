Higgins, Arthur E.

Arthur E. Higgins, 81, beloved husband of Patricia Palmer Higgins of East Haven passed away March 13, 2019 in the St. Raphael Campus surrounded by his loving family. Loving father of William (Christine ) Higgins and James (Linda) Higgins all of East Haven, Elizabeth (William) Flynn of Walhalla, SC, Brian (Rosemarie) Higgins of North Branford and Shawn (Tanya) Higgins of Payton, CO. Caring brother of Steven (Bernadette) Higgins of Ocala, FL and the late Francis, Henry, Lawrence and George Higgins. Arthur was born in New Haven on February 11, 1938, a son of the late Francis and Mary Fodi Higgins. He also leaves 15 cherished grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Prior to his retirement Arthur worked for United Illuminating for over 30 years. He was an avid sportsman who loved hunting and fishing. He was a Navy veteran.

His funeral procession will leave the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 234 Foxon Rd. (Rte 80) East Haven Tuesday morning at 10:30. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish at Our Lady of Pompeii Church at 11:00. Interment will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery, West Haven. Friends may call MONDAY from 5:00-8:00 p.m. Sign Arthur's guest book online at

