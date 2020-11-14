Martorella, Arthur F.
Arthur F. Martorella of Guilford, CT passed away on November 12, 2020 after a short but valiant battle with lung cancer. Arthur died at home with the love of his life, Phyllis Savo and son Michael by his side. Art attended Hillhouse High School, graduating class of 1960. He was actively involved in school life, belonging to various clubs and councils and was elected to President of the Student Council his senior year. His post-secondary accomplishments continued, attending Quinnipiac College, SCSU where he obtained a Bachelor of Arts in English and his teaching credentials. He later attended Fairfield University where he received a Master of Arts in Intermediate Administration and Supervision. Art had a rich and rewarding educational career with the East Haven School District, serving in several capacities throughout his 41 years, from teaching English at the middle and high school level to being appointed Assistant Superintendent of Schools. His impression and impact upon students was lifelong, as many former students in life's travels approached him thanking him for his guidance and caring. For those who knew Art, knew him as passionate in his beliefs and convictions, generous, fiercely loyal, compassionate and loving. Art was always the life of the party. He loved life, put others before himself and had a remarkable sense of humor.
Golfing was one of Art's many passions having gone to Ireland to golf the fairways, which was a highlight of his golfing career. Art was a member of the Campania Club where he loved playing cards with his many friends as well as a member of the Elks Club in Westbrook. Arthur was born in New Haven on August 11, 1942. He was the first of five sons born to the late Frances Berardi. He leaves behind his wife Phyllis Savo, devoted and loving sons and their wives, David and Cathy Martorella, and Michael and Bea Martorella. His brothers, John Martorella, Richard (Barbara) Martorella, Anthony (Laurie) Martorella, and Daniel (Diane) Martorella, his mother-in-law Madeline Savo, brothers-in-law Peter and Andrew Savo and his loving aunt Antonine Santino of New York. Art also leaves behind his best canine companion, Charlie, who went everywhere Art could take him. Art had a special bond with his nephew Michael Torniero and leaves a host of nieces, nephews, and grandnieces and nephews who he loved dearly. Arthur was predeceased by his stepfather John Berardi, sister-in-law Maureen Martorella, father-in-law, Pasquale Savo and sister-in-law, Linda Savo. Art was loved by too many to mention and will be missed beyond what is imaginable.
Visiting hours will be Wednesday, November 18th from 4-7 p.m. in the Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc., 11 Wooster Place, New Haven. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday morning at 11 a.m. in St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish at Our Lady of Pompeii Church and will be livestreamed through the Iovanne Funeral Home Facebook page. Burial will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery. Masks and social distancing are required for all services. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, M.D., 20852 or to Donate Life CT, P.O. Box 278, Durham, CT 06422. Share a memory and sign Art's guest book online at www.iovanne.com
