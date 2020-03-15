Home

Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Peter H. Torello & Son F.H.
1022 Dixwell Ave.
Hamden, CT
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
7:00 PM
Peter H. Torello & Son F.H.
1022 Dixwell Ave.
Hamden, CT
1955 - 2020
Arthur Ferraro Jr. Obituary
Ferraro, Jr., Arthur
Arthur Ferraro Jr., 64, of Hamden passed peacefully Thursday, March 12 surrounded by his family at Yale New Haven Hospital after a long and courageous battle with type 2 diabetes and subsequent complications. He is now reunited with his mom, Jennie, and his dad, Arthur Sr. He was also predeceased by several aunts, uncles, and cousins. He will be greatly missed by his wife, Elizabeth "Lisa," and son, Gino Quentin, of Hamden; sister, Deborah Schacht, and her husband, Sean, of Hamden; brother, John Ferraro, and his wife, Margaret (Gannon), niece, Marisa, and nephew, Ryan, of Cheshire. He will be deeply missed by the Dilg and Nelson families. He leaves behind many lifelong friends. Born on April 28, 1955 in New Haven, Arthur attended Notre Dame High School in West Haven and graduated from Hamden High School in 1973. He loved being around his family and friends, and he is especially proud of his son, Gino Quentin. A sports fan, Arthur (also known as "Artie" and "Breeze") was an avid golfer, lifelong Red Sox fanatic, and proud member of Raider Nation. He also enjoyed rock'n'roll/southern rock – "FREE BIRD" – and his mother's Italian cooking. He was an employee of Metro-North Railroad until his recent retirement. A memorial service will be held FRIDAY, 7 p.m. in the Peter H. Torello & Son F.H., 1022 Dixwell Ave., Hamden. Friend may call from 5-7 p.m., prior to the service. In memory of Arthur, we hope you find peace through music and being kind to yourselves and each other.
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 18, 2020
