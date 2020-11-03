1/1
Arthur J. (Sonny) Fisher
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Arthur's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
FISHER, ARTHUR J. (SONNY)
Arthur (Sonny) J. Fisher, 77, of North Haven passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Yale-New Haven Hospital. He was the beloved husband of 52 years to Anita Onofrio Fisher. Sonny was born in New Haven on March 5, 1943 and was the son of the late Arthur L. and Renee Danielson Fisher. He served his country faithfully in the US Navy. Sonny was a printer having worked for Martin Printing and City Printing. He enjoyed to travel, especially to Aruba, enjoyed cruising with family and friends, trips to the casino, golfing, playing bocce and playing cards. Sonny liked sports, was a fan of UCONN basketball both boys and girls, and loved watching his grandchildren participate in hockey, football and cheerleading. Father of Arthur (Laura) Fisher, Jr. and Andrea (Frank) Anderson. Grandfather of Michael and Mallory Fisher, Mason and Morgan Sullivan, and Andrew Anderson. Brother of Sharon (Tom Drennan) Davis. Uncle of Michelle (Stephen) Clark and Chad (Tammi) Davis.
The visiting hours will be Thursday morning, Nov. 5th from 9:30 to 11:30 at The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. His funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 11:45 to St. Elizabeth of Trinity Parish at St. Barnabas Church, 44 Washington Avenue, North Haven for a Mass of Christian burial to be celebrated at 12 Noon. Interment with full military honors will follow in All Saints Cemetery. www.northhavenfuneral.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Visitation
09:30 - 11:30 AM
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
NOV
5
Funeral
11:45 AM
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
NOV
5
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 PM
St. Elizabeth of Trinity Parish at St. Barnabas Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
36 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473-2309
(203) 239-1179
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by NHRegister.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved