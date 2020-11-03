FISHER, ARTHUR J. (SONNY)
Arthur (Sonny) J. Fisher, 77, of North Haven passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Yale-New Haven Hospital. He was the beloved husband of 52 years to Anita Onofrio Fisher. Sonny was born in New Haven on March 5, 1943 and was the son of the late Arthur L. and Renee Danielson Fisher. He served his country faithfully in the US Navy. Sonny was a printer having worked for Martin Printing and City Printing. He enjoyed to travel, especially to Aruba, enjoyed cruising with family and friends, trips to the casino, golfing, playing bocce and playing cards. Sonny liked sports, was a fan of UCONN basketball both boys and girls, and loved watching his grandchildren participate in hockey, football and cheerleading. Father of Arthur (Laura) Fisher, Jr. and Andrea (Frank) Anderson. Grandfather of Michael and Mallory Fisher, Mason and Morgan Sullivan, and Andrew Anderson. Brother of Sharon (Tom Drennan) Davis. Uncle of Michelle (Stephen) Clark and Chad (Tammi) Davis.
The visiting hours will be Thursday morning, Nov. 5th from 9:30 to 11:30 at The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. His funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 11:45 to St. Elizabeth of Trinity Parish at St. Barnabas Church, 44 Washington Avenue, North Haven for a Mass of Christian burial to be celebrated at 12 Noon. Interment with full military honors will follow in All Saints Cemetery. www.northhavenfuneral.com