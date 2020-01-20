|
Guida, Arthur J.
Arthur J. Guida, 104, of Northford, formerly of Edwards St., New Haven, died peacefully on Jan. 19, 2020. He was employed for over 20 years by Trailways Bus Co. and also was a partner in Guida Travel with his brother Philip. He was an Army veteran of WWII and a member of the Improved Order of Redman, Hammonasset Tribe, #1. He is survived by many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, Fred and Raffaela Curci Guida, brothers Bartholomew Guida ,former Mayor, City of New New Haven and Philip Guida and sisters Angela, Frances, and Sylvia Guida.
Friends may call at MARESCA & SONS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Chapel St. Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Joseph's Church at 10 a.m. Interment in All Saints Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to , Memphis, TN 38105. Offer condolences at marescafuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020