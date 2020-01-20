New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Maresca & Sons Funeral Home
592 Chapel Street
New Haven, CT 06511
203-624-3411
Calling hours
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Maresca & Sons Funeral Home
592 Chapel Street
New Haven, CT 06511
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Joseph's Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Arthur Guida
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arthur J. Guida

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arthur J. Guida Obituary
Guida, Arthur J.
Arthur J. Guida, 104, of Northford, formerly of Edwards St., New Haven, died peacefully on Jan. 19, 2020. He was employed for over 20 years by Trailways Bus Co. and also was a partner in Guida Travel with his brother Philip. He was an Army veteran of WWII and a member of the Improved Order of Redman, Hammonasset Tribe, #1. He is survived by many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, Fred and Raffaela Curci Guida, brothers Bartholomew Guida ,former Mayor, City of New New Haven and Philip Guida and sisters Angela, Frances, and Sylvia Guida.
Friends may call at MARESCA & SONS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Chapel St. Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Joseph's Church at 10 a.m. Interment in All Saints Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to , Memphis, TN 38105. Offer condolences at marescafuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arthur's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Maresca & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -