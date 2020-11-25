Birnie, Arthur "Pete" Kidder

Loving son, sibling, husband, father, uncle, and grandfather Arthur Kidder Birnie passed away peacefully at the age of 85 on November 18th, 2020 after succumbing to the devastating effects of his long battle with dementia.

Known as "Pete" to all, he leaves his loving wife of over 60 years Barbara Birnie and their two children Deborah Birnie and Douglas Hart Birnie and daughter-in-law Mary Fatigati Birnie. He was exceptionally proud of his five grandchildren Nicholas Kidder Birnie, Meaghan Hart Birnie, Kaitlynn Mary Yandell, Brian Douglas Yandell and Caroline Birnie Yandell.

Pete was predeceased by his parents Mary Kidder Birnie and Walter Hart Birnie, and two of his three siblings Richard W. Birnie and Hart Birnie Holan. Sister Sally Birnie Stoops currently resides in Falmouth, Maine with her husband William Stoops.

A true New Englander at heart, Pete was born and raised in Winchester Massachusetts, and was a proud graduate of the Belmont Hill School and Dartmouth College. He and Barbara were long time residents of Madison Connecticut prior to their recent move to the Evergreen Woods Community in North Branford. Brewster Massachusetts (Cape Cod) was also a home to Pete and Barbara.

Pete was a longtime member and active golfer at the Madison Country Club where he savored the lighthearted camaraderie and sincere fellowship shared with many on and off the course. Additionally, Pete gave countless hours to Madison through active involvement in a wide variety of organizations that benefited all aspects of the community.

Pete never met a stranger. Everyone was a friend. And as anyone who chatted with him at some point will attest, he was a consummate gentleman who valued thoughtful conversation and was always prepared to share his intellectual spirit on a variety of topics in great detail. Baseball trivia, Jeopardy, board games, puzzles and card games were constant companions during his life. He also had a lifelong enthusiasm for trains and birds. He was always interested in the activities and travels of others and would enjoy adding their firsthand experiences to his already exceptional knowledge base. His quick wit and dry sense of humor was appreciated by all who were in his presence and few escaped his penchant to deliver a friendly verbal jab. More admirably, he was equally adept at giving and taking "a good needle". Above all, Pete valued work ethic and had an unwavering respect and commitment to education.

Best known by all for his integrity, authenticity, loyalty, gentlemanly, and family-oriented qualities, Pete leaves the world and those he touched in a more fulfilled and stronger place. Pete was a tremendously respected man by all who lived a full life. He will be missed by many. A delayed service is being planned due to Covid and the holidays.

The Birnie family requests that in lieu of flowers, any memorial donations in memory of Arthur K. "Pete" Birnie be sent to: The Belmont Hill School, 350 Prospect Street, Belmont MA 02478. Attention "The Class of 1953 Memorial Education Fund". Alternatively, recognizing the difficult times, the Birnie family would be pleased to have donations made in Pete's honor to any organization that has special personal meaning to his family and friends.



