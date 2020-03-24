|
Kleinberg, Arthur
Arthur "Red" Kleinberg, 87, of Hamden, devoted husband of 62 years to Abby (Alderman) Kleinberg, died at CT Hospice on March 24, 2020. Born in New Haven, May 21, 1932, he was the son of the late Julius and Ruth (Weinstein) Kleinberg. Beloved father of Julie Lamb (Robert) and Barry Kleinberg (Lisa). Proud grandfather of Michael and Matthew Kleinberg and Will Lamb.
A 1950 graduate of Hillhouse High School, Red played varsity basketball and baseball. Upon graduation from Hillhouse, he attended the University of Alabama and then transferred to the University of Bridgeport where he played basketball and baseball. In the summer of 1953 Red was selected to play basketball for the United States Maccabiah Team in Tel Aviv, Israel. In 1954 he entered the Army and was assigned to the 39th Infantry Regiment stationed in Germany. In 1962 Red became the coach of the Jewish Community high school basketball team and served in that position for 10 years, loving every minute of it. Following coaching in 1973 he became a high school basketball official and worked in that capacity for 17 years.
Red worked for Eder Brothers of West Haven for 37 years and following his retirement, he volunteered at the Hospital of St. Raphael's Father McGivney Cancer Center. Also in his retirement years he worked on the Event Staff of Quinnipiac University. Red enjoyed UCONN Women's Basketball, the NY Yankees, and most of all, being with his grandsons and watching them grow into wonderful young men.
Due to the Corona Virus Pandemic, the funeral service for this caring husband, father, and grandfather will be private for immediate family members only. A Memorial Service will be scheduled for a future date. Memorial Contributions may be sent to the . Funeral Arrangements in care of Robert E. Shure & Son Funeral Home, New Haven. To sign an online registry book or to leave a message of condolence please visit: www.shurefuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 25, 2020