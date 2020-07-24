Bacon, Arthur L.Arthur Lloyd Bacon, 79, husband of Johanne Bacon, passed away July 20, 2020 in Yale New Haven Hospital. Arthur was born in Walden, NY on February 8, 1941 and was the son of the late Bert and Edna Bacon. He was a resident of New Haven and a graduate of HillHouse High School. Before retiring, Arthur was foreman of the Herman Alpert Company meat processing plant in New Haven. He enjoyed going for rides around town with his dog Jo and was well known by his license plate "BACON1", he also had a love for classic cars. Besides his wife, he is survived by his two sons, Eric of North Haven and Troy (Rebecca) of Madison. He is also survived by his four grandchildren Erica (Mike) Kilmartin, Cody, Shea and Alexander. He is also survived by his great-grandson Chase Kilmartin.Funeral services will be private. The Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc. is in care of his arrangements. Share a memory and sign Arthur's guestbook online at