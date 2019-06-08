New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hamden Memorial Funeral Home
1300 Dixwell Avenue
Hamden, CT 06514
203-248-5668
Resources
More Obituaries for Arthur French
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arthur L. French

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Arthur L. French Obituary
French, Arthur L.
Arthur L. French, age 98, of Clinton, died Saturday June 8, 2019. He was the son of the late Charles and Mary Buckley French. He lived most of his life in Clinton where he was a tool and dye maker. Formally worked at Monsanto Co. in Deep River. He was a WWII U.S. Army veteran where he was awarded the Purple Heart. A member of Jeptha Masonic Lodge #95AF & AM. He is survived by two sons David French and Timmy French (Robin), and one granddaughter Angelica French all of Clinton.
Graveside Services with full Military Honors will be held Thursday 10am at Evergreen Cemetery in Killingworth. Services are Entrusted to Carl Sawn of Hamden Memorial Funeral, 1300 Dixwell Avenue, Hamden. Condolences may be expressed at hamdenmemorialfuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hamden Memorial Funeral Home
Download Now