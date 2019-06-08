|
French, Arthur L.
Arthur L. French, age 98, of Clinton, died Saturday June 8, 2019. He was the son of the late Charles and Mary Buckley French. He lived most of his life in Clinton where he was a tool and dye maker. Formally worked at Monsanto Co. in Deep River. He was a WWII U.S. Army veteran where he was awarded the Purple Heart. A member of Jeptha Masonic Lodge #95AF & AM. He is survived by two sons David French and Timmy French (Robin), and one granddaughter Angelica French all of Clinton.
Graveside Services with full Military Honors will be held Thursday 10am at Evergreen Cemetery in Killingworth. Services are Entrusted to Carl Sawn of Hamden Memorial Funeral, 1300 Dixwell Avenue, Hamden. Condolences may be expressed at hamdenmemorialfuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on June 9, 2019