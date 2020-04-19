New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
36 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473-2309
(203) 239-1179
Resources
More Obituaries for Arthur Scott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arthur L. Scott


1951 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arthur L. Scott Obituary
Scott, Arthur L.
Arthur Leo Scott, 68, a resident of North Haven for most of his life moving to Wallingford seven years ago, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Hartford Hospital. He was the beloved husband of 35 years to Cathy "Kate" Parente Scott. Art was born in New Haven on September 24, 1951 and was the son of the late Robert and Frances Burns Scott. He had worked for Amtrak for many years retiring as a Heavy Equipment Operator. Art was a member of the New Haven Elks Lodge #25 and he loved fishing. Father of Robby and Tim Scott. Brother of Diane Janicki, Frances Almquist (Neil) and the late Robert Scott, Jr. Brother-in-law of Beverly Parente. Also survived by 17 nieces and nephews, and many loving friends.
Private Services have been entrusted to The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue.
www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arthur's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -