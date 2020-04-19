|
|
Scott, Arthur L.
Arthur Leo Scott, 68, a resident of North Haven for most of his life moving to Wallingford seven years ago, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Hartford Hospital. He was the beloved husband of 35 years to Cathy "Kate" Parente Scott. Art was born in New Haven on September 24, 1951 and was the son of the late Robert and Frances Burns Scott. He had worked for Amtrak for many years retiring as a Heavy Equipment Operator. Art was a member of the New Haven Elks Lodge #25 and he loved fishing. Father of Robby and Tim Scott. Brother of Diane Janicki, Frances Almquist (Neil) and the late Robert Scott, Jr. Brother-in-law of Beverly Parente. Also survived by 17 nieces and nephews, and many loving friends.
Private Services have been entrusted to The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue.
www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 20, 2020