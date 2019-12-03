|
Linsley, Arthur
Arthur W. Linsley, 84, of Orange, beloved husband for 65 years to Joan (Pannone) Linsley, passed away on November 30, 2019. Arthur was born on July 7, 1935 in West Haven to the late Merwin and Anna (Bornemen) Linsley.
As an electrician, Arthur worked hard to establish his own business "Arts' Electric", which is now Linsley Electric owned by his son and grandsons. Arthur had many interests; he was a lifetime-member award recipient from City Point Yacht Club and he loved investing in the stock market, fishing, and hiking the Alligash. He spent many years hunting in Baxter State Park in Maine and enjoyed spending time with his family at the camp he built with "upcycle" material. He also belonged to the Nutmeg Beagle Club and raised beagles for hunting. Arthur enjoyed all of his grandchildren in his own special way and was blessed to have known his great-granddaughter. He will be missed by his family and friends.
In addition to his wife, Joan, Arthur is survived by his children, Anna Jane and Stuart Platcow, Anthony and Donna Linsley, and Joann and David Pugliese; his eight grandchildren; his great-granddaughter; and his brothers, Russell and Penny Linsley, and Merwin and Dianne Linsley. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his siblings, Hurby, Ernie, Alberta, Dorothy and Ruthy.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, December 6, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Holy Infant Church, 450 Racebrook Rd., Orange (MEET DIRECTLY AT CHURCH). Interment will follow at Orange Center Cemetery, Orange Center Rd., Orange. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. The family is being compassionately cared for by CODY-WHITE FUNERAL HOME, 107 Broad St., Milford, CT 06460. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.
Published in The New Haven Register from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019