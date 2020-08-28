Arthur Litvinoff

Litvinoff, Arthur
Arthur Spencer Litvinoff – "Buddy" of Milford & North Branford, CT - passed away peacefully on August 28, 2020.
He was 85 years old.
Buddy was born in Bronx, NY, and was predeceased by his parents Larry and Freida Litvinoff, and his only brother, Stewart.
Buddy is survived by his loving wife of 61 years – Roberta (Hoffman) Litvinoff.
Other survivors include his beloved children Marc and Sharon Litvinoff of Seattle, WA; Leonard and Laura Litvinoff of Milford, CT; David Litvinoff of Milford, CT. Grandchildren Adam Litvinoff (Mae), Eric Litvinoff (Anna), Kaitlyn Litvinoff (Chris), Zachary Litvinoff, Sarah Litvinoff and Joshua Litvinoff (Shamar). Great-grandchildren Sophia, Tyler, and Owen. He also leaves his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Michael and Janice Hoffman; sister-in-law Zoe Litvinoff; and several beloved nieces and nephews.
Throughout his life, Buddy was very active in the Milford and Orange communities; a past president of Temple B'nai Shalom in Milford and an active member of Congregation Or Shalom in Orange after the synagogues merged.
In 1965, Buddy opened his own company, Mar-Len Printing, which is still family owned and operated.
Buddy was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather who loved his family above all else.
Buddy and Roberta raised their family in Milford, CT and lived there until they retired to Evergreen Woods in North Branford, CT.
The family wishes to thank the devoted staff at Evergreen Woods for their unsurpassed care and support, especially during Buddy's ?nal days.
Due to the current COVID Health Crisis Private Funeral services will be held at Graveside for Immediate Family and are under the care of The Robert E. Shure & Son Funeral Home, New Haven, CT. For live streaming of the Funeral Service, to sign an online registry book or to leave a message of condolence, please visit; www.shurefuneralhome.com
.
In lieu of ?owers, the family requests that charitable contributions in memory of Arthur Litvinoff be made to the Brain Support Network, PO Box 7264, Menlo Park, CA 94026, www.brainsupportnetwork.org
., or to The Evergreen Woods Employee Scholarship Fund, 88 Notch Hill Road, Box 253, North Branford, CT 06471.