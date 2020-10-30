1/1
Arthur McDowell
1927 - 2020
McDowell, Arthur
Arthur H. McDowell, 93, of Milford, passed away peacefully on October 28, 2020. Arthur is survived by his loving wife Ann McDowell and their six children, Margaret McDowell Viglione (Edward), David Gray (Alice), Daniel Gray (Tricia), Linda Nystrom, Dennis Gray (Cheryl) and Korri Verderame as well as 28 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson. Arthur was a WWII veteran, who served in the United States Army, was employed as a laborer with U.S. Motors, Hunt-Pierce Corporation, and Milford Crane Machine Company, for many years and also an avid Boston Red Sox fan. Arthur, who enjoyed the simple pleasures in life, was a happy, wonderful man, who enjoyed talking to anyone about anything. He had a beautiful smile and a mischievous twinkle in his eye and could always be counted on for the most interesting and entertaining stories. Arthur, born in Pepperell, MA, the second of seven sons, was predeceased by his parents, Milton and Alice (Shepard) McDowell, brothers, Norman, John and Daniel. He is survived by brothers Joseph, Herman and Robert (Lillian) and many nieces & nephews. One of Arthur's greatest joys in life was time spent with his family. He loved his family immensely. A Graveside Military Service will be held at King's Highway Cemetery, Milford on Wednesday, Nov. 4th at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family asks you consider making a donation to the Veterans Memorial Hospital, West Haven. Arrangements are in care of with the GREGORY F. DOYLE FUNERAL HOME, MILFORD. To share a memory, please go to
www.gregoryfdoylefuneralhome.com

Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 30, 2020.
