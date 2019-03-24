Nutcher, Arthur

Arthur Nutcher (Artie) of St. Maarten, formerly of Hamden, CT died March 5, 2019 at the age of 72 after a long battle with Parkinson's disease. He was born in Hamden, the son of the late Arthur J. Nutcher and Frances Hill Nutcher. He graduated from Hamden High School in 1965 then he entered the United States Navy, where he served in Vietnam on the aircraft carrier, USS Enterprise. When he returned from the service he worked in the insurance and real estate profession. He then became owner of Mt. Carmel Pools and Spa and National Energy Sales. He is survived by his loving children, Nicolle Nutcher (Gene Criscuolo) of North Haven and Nicholas Nutcher of Hamden and former wife Cathy Roberts Nutcher. He is also survived by sisters, Ann Marie Marone of Clinton, Jean Corraro (Robert) of Madison, brothers, John (Kathy), Gerard and Roger (Sally) all of Hamden and many nieces and nephews. Artie made his home in St Maarten for the past 20 years where he was very involved in the Navy League proudly serving as its President for eight years. A memorial mass of Christian burial will be held at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel, Hamden, March 30, 2019, at 11 a.m. Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 24, 2019