Minicucci, Arthur R.
Arthur Roy Minicucci, 76, of West Haven passed away at Apple Rehab after a long illness. He was the husband of Linda Minicucci. Father of Arthur, John (Trish) and Danny (Caroline) Minicucci. Stepfather of Susan (Jeff) Hirsch, Richard Zampano and Jennifer (Bob) Wesson. Grandfather of Amber, Sara, Danielle, Lucas, Micah, Henry and Brayden, his buddy who loved to pal around with him. He also leaves his lifelong friends Billy and Gretel Marazzi, many nieces, nephews and brothers and sisters-in-law. Art retired from the Town of Orange, Dept. of Public Works, where he was employed for 38 years. He served in the Army during Vietnam. Art was a member of City Point Yacht Club. Born in Waterbury, Art was a son of the late Arthur and Susan DeAngelo Minicucci. He was predeceased by a sister Shirley and brother Fred. Art's family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Apple Rehab, West Haven for the care they provided.
Visitation will take place on SATURDAY from 10 to noon at the West Haven Funeral Home at the green. Funeral services and military honors begin at noon at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Montowese Baptist Church, 201 Quinnipiac Ave., North Haven, CT 06473. To leave an online message for the family, please visit our website,
www.westhavenfuneral.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 5, 2019