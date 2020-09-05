1/1
Arthur Scott Dart III
DART III, ARTHUR SCOTT
Arthur Scott Dart III, 71, of Branford passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Yale-New Haven Hospital. He was born in Southold, New York on December 17, 1948 and was the son of the late Arthur S. Dart, Jr. and Mary V. Krojewski Dart. He served his country faithfully in the US Army during the Vietnam era. Arthur was a Shipping and Receiving Manager for IKEA. He enjoyed camping, gardening, making Dicken's Holiday Villages, was a New York Yankees and Giants fan. He was the loving companion of Barbara Webb; brother of Marianne Doyle (Dennis), Linda Bova, Frank Dart (Helen) and the late Richard Dart. Also survived by his sister-in-law Madeline Dart and Barbara's children, Shari Fitzgerald (John Fitzgerald, Jr), Bill Webb (Edye), Barbara's grandson, Johnny Fitzgerald III, many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephew.
Private funeral services have been entrusted to The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. www.northhavenfuneral.com



Published in The New Haven Register on Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
36 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473-2309
(203) 239-1179
