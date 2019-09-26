|
|
Colella, Arthur Vincent "Art"
Arthur Vincent Colella (Art) entered into rest on September 25, 2019. He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Raffaela (Rae)(DeCato) with whom he shared 60 years of marriage. Art is survived by his loving daughter, Janet (Paul) Sagnella of Scottsdale, Arizona. He was predeceased by his brothers and sisters-in-law Louis (Josephine) and Joseph (Mary) Colella. Art was born to the late Joseph and Anna (Vanranelli) Colella on March 4, 1929, in New Haven, Connecticut. He served with the 271st Field Artillery Battalion as part of the occupation force in Japan following WWII. He was employed at Sikorsky Aircraft as an equipment technician for 35 years until his retirement in July of 1990. In 1968, he spent nine months in Thailand training the Thai Army on helicopter repair. Art was a dedicated husband and father who worked many long hours to provide for his family, but he also loved to have fun. He was a first-class swing dancer and had a large collection of Big Band records. He met Rae at a Big Band dance and they married on September 3, 1956 at St. Rose Church in New Haven. Art loved to take his family on driving vacations to visit the country's national parks, and his favorite place on earth, Disney World. Art enjoyed a long and happy retirement with Rae in Las Vegas, playing bingo and taking driving trips throughout the Southwest. Art and Rae returned to Connecticut in 2010, and spent their final years at Hamden Health Care Center. Art never left Rae's side as she battled the devastating effects of Alzheimer's Disease until her death in 2016. Art's daughter Janet would like to thank the many family members and friends who gave their unconditional love and support along with the staff of Hamden Rehabilitation and Health Care Center for their kindness and compassionate care.
Visitation will be Sunday, September 29 from 2-4 o'clock at the West Haven Funeral Home on the Green, with a funeral service at 3:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Art's name to the CT Chapter, 200 Executive Blvd., Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489. "Death is nothing else but going home to God; the bond of love will be unbroken for all eternity." – Mother Teresa. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit our website at
www.westhavenfuneral.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 27, 2019