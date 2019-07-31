New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robert E. Shure Funeral Home
543 George Street
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 562-8244
Resources
More Obituaries for Asa Berkowitz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Asa Jonathan Berkowitz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Asa Jonathan Berkowitz Obituary
Berkowitz, Asa Jonathan
Asa Jonathan Berkowitz, 72, of Guilford, Connecticut passed away Tuesday, July 30 at Yale New Haven Hospital after a sudden illness. Asa was born on Oct. 5, 1946 in Trenton, New Jersey. He graduated from Yale University in 1968 with a Bachelor of Arts in American Studies. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Army and served during the Vietnam War, stationed in Hawaii from 1969-1971.
After the war, he developed a career lasting more than 40 years in the steel industry. Most recently, Asa spent the last 22 years as a Managing Director for Cotia (USA) Ltd., a subsidiary of one of the largest Brazilian-based foreign trading firms, where he continued to import and export steel.
The eldest son of the late Morris Rogoff and Gabrielle Geller Berkowitz, he was the beloved husband of Joan Kathryn Ames. He is survived by his youngest sibling, Joshua Aaron and was also brother to Jeremy I. and Abby Lyn (both deceased). Asa was the devoted father of and is survived by Jonathan Ames Berkowitz (and his wife Courtney Anne Berkowitz) and Rachel Joanna Lee (and her husband O'Donnell Lee). He was also the adored grandfather of five grandchildren: Aiden, Charlotte, Augustus, Sydney and Foster, as well as uncle to numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on FRIDAY morning August 2nd at 11:00 a.m. at the Robert E. Shure & Son Funeral Home at 543 George Street, New Haven, CT. Burial will be Strictly Private. Memorial contributions may be made to a in Asa's Memory. To sign an online registry book or to leave a message of condolence, please visit;www.shurefuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Asa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Robert E. Shure Funeral Home
Download Now