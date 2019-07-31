|
|
Berkowitz, Asa Jonathan
Asa Jonathan Berkowitz, 72, of Guilford, Connecticut passed away Tuesday, July 30 at Yale New Haven Hospital after a sudden illness. Asa was born on Oct. 5, 1946 in Trenton, New Jersey. He graduated from Yale University in 1968 with a Bachelor of Arts in American Studies. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Army and served during the Vietnam War, stationed in Hawaii from 1969-1971.
After the war, he developed a career lasting more than 40 years in the steel industry. Most recently, Asa spent the last 22 years as a Managing Director for Cotia (USA) Ltd., a subsidiary of one of the largest Brazilian-based foreign trading firms, where he continued to import and export steel.
The eldest son of the late Morris Rogoff and Gabrielle Geller Berkowitz, he was the beloved husband of Joan Kathryn Ames. He is survived by his youngest sibling, Joshua Aaron and was also brother to Jeremy I. and Abby Lyn (both deceased). Asa was the devoted father of and is survived by Jonathan Ames Berkowitz (and his wife Courtney Anne Berkowitz) and Rachel Joanna Lee (and her husband O'Donnell Lee). He was also the adored grandfather of five grandchildren: Aiden, Charlotte, Augustus, Sydney and Foster, as well as uncle to numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on FRIDAY morning August 2nd at 11:00 a.m. at the Robert E. Shure & Son Funeral Home at 543 George Street, New Haven, CT. Burial will be Strictly Private. Memorial contributions may be made to a in Asa's Memory. To sign an online registry book or to leave a message of condolence, please visit;www.shurefuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 1, 2019