Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Assistant Fire Chief Gomez Gilbert Retired

Assistant Fire Chief Gomez Gilbert Retired Obituary
Gomez, Gilbert retired, assistant fire chief
Gilbert (Gil) Gomez, 91, entered into rest on March 14, 2020. He was the beloved husband of the late Lorraine Czaja Gomez and predeceased by his longtime companion Lucia Roy. Father of Walter E. (Deborah) Gomez and the late Geralyn Smith. Brother of Hilda Pereira and the late Marge Forsyth, Paula Bailey, and Manuel (Babe) Gomez. Also survived by his son in law Brian Smith, 4 grandsons Derek and Chad Gomez, Albert and Brandon Smith, and Poppy to Lucia's 12 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. He was a son of the late Manuel and Laurinda Abreu Gomez.
For 70 years, Gil served in the Allingtown Volunteer Fireman's Association. From 1954 until his retirement in 1984, he was the Assistant Fire Chief, also in Allingtown. He was a member of the West Haven Professional Firefighters IAFF Local 1198 and the Retired Professional Firefighters Association of West Haven. Gil was a longtime communicant of St. Paul's Church. He was a US Army veteran of World War II.
Visitation will take place on MONDAY (TODAY) from 4 to 7 p.m. at the West Haven Funeral Home at the green. On Tuesday morning, please meet directly at the Church of St. Louis where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 o'clock. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Allingtown Volunteer Fireman's Association. To leave an online message for the family, please visit our website:
www.westhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 16, 2020
