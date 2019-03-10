Floriano, Assunta Palmieri

Assunta Palmieri Floriano, 93 of Piedimonte Matese, Italy formerly of Hamden passed away on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at her home in Italy surrounded by loved ones. She was the beloved wife of the late Raffaele Floriano. Assunta was born on August 7, 1926 in Faicchio, Italy. She is the daughter of the late Pasquale Palmieri and Rosa Panella. She was the sister of the late Filomena Palmieri and Giovanni Palmieri. She is survived by brother, Biondino Palmieri and sisters Elizabeth and Lucia Palmieri. Mother of the late Mario Floriano (Filomena) of Hamden, survived by Giuseppe Floriano (Elvira) and Elio Floriano (Maria) both from North Haven and Rita Salerno (Pasquale) from Italy. Grandmother of Sue Torelli, Angelina Anderson & Antonietta Massaro, Sue Sandor, Sandra Mastromarino & Ralph Floriano, Daniella and Giovanni Floriano, Speranza Pinelli, Mario And Fabrizio Salerno. Assunta also leaves behind 14 great-grandchildren. Assunta moved to the United with her family in 1973 and returned to Italy in 1995. While in the States, she was employed by the Henry Richards Handbag Co. in Hamden. Assunta was very devoted to her family. She loved cooking and taking care of everyone. She will truly be missed. Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 10, 2019