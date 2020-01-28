New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Iovanne Funeral Home
11 Wooster Place
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 865-8961
Assunta "Susan" Santoro


1931 - 2020
Assunta "Susan" Santoro Obituary
Santoro, Assunta "Susan"
Assunta "Susan" Santoro of Hamden peacefully entered into eternal rest on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital & Medical Center in Hartford. She was born in Bethany, CT on August 14, 1931 to the late Stephen and Filomena Eligio Santoro. She is survived by her daughter Mena and her husband Tom Keifer of Wethersfield, CT. She was predeceased by her son, Frank J. Ardizzone.
The family would like to express their heartfelt appreciation to the staff at Saint Francis Hospital for their exceptional care and compassion.
Services in care of the Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc. will be privately held. In lieu of flowers, memorial donation's in Susan's memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of American. Share a memory and sign Susan's guest book online at www.iovanne.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 29, 2020
