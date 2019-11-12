|
Pullen Jr., Aubrey
Aubrey Pullen entered eternal rest on Nov. 5, 2019. Aubrey was born on March 27, 1937 in Roanoke, VA to the late Ernestine and Aubrey Pullen Sr. Aubrey was survived by his loving wife Lettie Pullen, Children Micheal, Cynthia, Derrick and Aubrey Pullen III and terling Miles; 12 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, sister in law Sandra Pullen and a host of other relatives and friends. He was predeceased by 1 sister and 4 brothers. A celebration of his life will be held Fri. Nov. 15, 2019 at 11 a.m. at McClam Funeral Home Chapel, 95 Dixwell Ave., New Haven, CT 06511. Calling hours 10 a.m. until time of service. Interment in Evergreen Cemetery. Services of comfort entrusted to McClam Funeral Home. To leave a message of comfort for the Pullen family, please visit www.mcclamfuneralhome.net
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 13, 2019