1/1
Audrey E. Banet
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Audrey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Banet, Audrey E.
Audrey E. Boller Banet, 76, of Ansonia passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at her home with her family by her side. She was the beloved wife of 50 years to Robert B. Banet. Audrey was born in Montevideo, Minnesota on March 20, 1944 and was the daughter of the late Henry C. and Vivian L. Botten Boller. She had worked as a Nursery School Teacher for the Cabbage Hill Country School of Woodbridge for over 30 years. Audrey enjoyed gardening around her yard and had volunteered at Milford Hospital for several years. Mother of Brian L. Banet (Merideth) and Kelli A. Banet. Grandmother of Noah and Mackenzi. Predeceased by her brothers Charles and Bruce Boller.
Family and friends are invited to attend a graveside service on Monday morning at 10:00 in the State Veterans Cemetery, Bow Lane, Middletown. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014 or Constellation Health Services, 14 Westport Avenue, Norwalk, CT 06851. The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue has been entrusted with the arrangements. www.northhavenfuneral.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
17
Graveside service
10:00 AM
State Veterans Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
36 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473-2309
(203) 239-1179
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by NHRegister.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved