Banet, Audrey E.
Audrey E. Boller Banet, 76, of Ansonia passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at her home with her family by her side. She was the beloved wife of 50 years to Robert B. Banet. Audrey was born in Montevideo, Minnesota on March 20, 1944 and was the daughter of the late Henry C. and Vivian L. Botten Boller. She had worked as a Nursery School Teacher for the Cabbage Hill Country School of Woodbridge for over 30 years. Audrey enjoyed gardening around her yard and had volunteered at Milford Hospital for several years. Mother of Brian L. Banet (Merideth) and Kelli A. Banet. Grandmother of Noah and Mackenzi. Predeceased by her brothers Charles and Bruce Boller.
Family and friends are invited to attend a graveside service on Monday morning at 10:00 in the State Veterans Cemetery, Bow Lane, Middletown. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research
, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014 or Constellation Health Services, 14 Westport Avenue, Norwalk, CT 06851. The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue has been entrusted with the arrangements. www.northhavenfuneral.com