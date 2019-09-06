|
|
Gray, Audrey
Audrey Marguerite Collett Gray, 98, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 3, 2019. She was the widow of Frederick Grant Gray Sr. They were married in First Baptist Church, New Haven on October 16, 1948. Born in New Haven June 9, 1921 Audrey was a daughter of the late Harry Collette and Joseph A. Matt and Agnes Mary (May) VanArsdale Collett Matt.
Mrs. Gray was a graduate of Hillhouse High School in 1940 then proceeded to the University of New Haven where she graduated with degrees in Business Administration and Industrial Engineering. Audrey served as President of G.L. Gray Sheet Metal Co. and also was the personnel director for AC Gilbert. Since November 24, 1968 Audrey has been a devoted member of the First Church of Christ, Woodbridge, CT.
She also served as the President of New Haven Wives of Rotarians (1986-1989) then she became a member of Woodbridge Board of Finance (1983-1995) the second woman ever to be appointed to the Board. Mrs. Gray was predeceased by her sister Shirley Janet Matt Piascyk and is survived by her nieces and nephews, Robert Jr., Bonnie, Beth, and Lynn Piascyk and great-niece and nephew, Robert III and Katherine Piascyk. Many thanks to Audey's extended family of caregivers at Masonicare, and most especially the staff of three Central and the Hospice providers.
Friends and family are invited to attend a funeral service in the First Church of Christ on Monday, September 9 at 11:00 a.m. Interment beside her husband will follow in East Side Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the First Church of Christ, Woodbridge for the restoration of the historic decor in the sanctuary.
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 7, 2019