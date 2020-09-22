1/1
Audrey H. Maloney
1929 - 2020
Maloney, Audrey H.
Audrey H. Maloney, formerly of Guilford, died Sunday, September 20, 2020 at Connecticut Hospice in Branford. She was the wife of the late Edward. W. Maloney. Audrey was born in 1929 in New Haven, daughter of the late John H. and Alda Marie Swift Howard. She was a graduate of St. Vincent's School of Nursing and worked as a registered nurse at St. Vincent Hospital and Yale-New Haven Hospital prior to retiring. Audrey is survived by her daughters, Diane M. (Randy) Farrell of Bridgeport, Lauryn (Lawrence) Maloney-Gepfert of Guilford, Denise M. (Victor J. R., III) Duphily of Clinton and Linda (Lloyd, III) Topping of Clinton; her grandchildren, Amanda, Daniel, Kylen, Emma-Leigh, and Bradley; and her sister Joan Andrews of Waterbury. She was predeceased by her brother Jack Howard and her sister Rhoda Baxter.
Audrey was a devoted supporter of her daughters' and grandchildren's interests. She did everything possible to attend every choral concert, school play, dance recital, swim meet, marching band event and drum corps performance. She was the, "neighborhood mom," who loaded her 9-passenger station wagon with kids for daily trips to the beach. Many of her daughters' friends still consider themselves the, "5th Maloney child."
When Audrey became involved with a civic cause, she always took a leadership role. It was never surprising to hear she had volunteered to be president or chairperson of a new endeavor. If there was a civic need in Guilford, Audrey would put together petition, gather signatures, and see it through.
An avid bowler, Audrey served as Secretary for numerous bowling leagues in Branford and East Haven for more than 30 years. Swimming was also a passion. She became certified in lifesaving as an adult. Audrey also loved learning. She received her Associates Degree in Computer Science after she retired from nursing, and continued to take college courses well into her 70's.
Audrey never lost her love for Momauguin, East Haven, where she grew up. She nurtured many treasured friendships there her entire life.
Friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial Friday morning at 10:30 in St. George Church, Guilford. Anyone attending must register @https://stgeorgeguilford.org/reservation-for-funeral-mass/. Burial will follow in St. Agnes Cemetery, Branford. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Audrey's name to: College of St. Vincent's at Sacred Heart University, University Advancement, 5151 Park Ave., Fairfield, CT 06825, or thru the university's website: https://alumni.sacredheart.edu/give (Select 'designation Other' and type 'In memory of Audrey Howard Maloney'). For directions and online memorial see www.wsclancy.com.

Published in The New Haven Register on Sep. 22, 2020.
