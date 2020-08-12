1/1
Audrey Kay Goclowski
Goclowski, Audrey Kay
In Woodbridge, August 8, 2020 Audrey Kay Goclowski of Woodbridge. Wife of the late Charles F. Goclowski. Loving mother of Charles F. Goclowski, Jr. (Eileen) of Woodbridge, Herbert Goclowski of Bethany and Barbara Pandolfi (Joseph) of North Branford. Also survived by her cherished granddaughters Julia and Katie Goclowski. She was predeceased by her parents Lt. Colonel Herbert J. and Katherine Keating Hennessy and a brother Herbert J. Hennessy. Audrey graduated from Hillhouse High School, received her BS from the former New Haven Teachers College, her Masters Degree from Southern CT. State University and her 6th year Degree in Advanced Studies from SCSU and degree in Administration from The University of Rhode Island. She worked for many years at Sheridan Middle School in New Haven as a Library Media Specialist. In her younger years, Audrey was very athletic and involved in community work. As a wife and mother, she kept her family close and loved them all unconditionally. Mrs. Goclowski was very active with her high school and college reunions. She volunteered in the Town of Woodbridge to provide vision screening for children. The family would like to thank Tracy Poirier and Karen Chasse of VNA Hospice for their care and compassion and the many other VNA Hospice Care providers. Her funeral will leave Sisk Brothers Funeral Home, 3105 Whitney Ave., Hamden Friday at 11 a.m., a Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated at 11:30 a.m. in Our Lady of the Assumption Church, Center Rd. Woodbridge. Masks will be required. Burial will follow in Eastside Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday from 10 - 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to VNA Community Healthcare/Hospice, 753 Boston Post Rd., Guilford, CT. 06437. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.siskbrothers.com



Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sisk Brothers Funeral Home - Hamden
3105 Whitney Ave.
Hamden, CT 06518
(203) 288-7114
