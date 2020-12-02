1/1
Audrey Roman
1925 - 2020
Audrey G. Roman, 94, formerly of Orange, beloved wife of the late Theodore E. Roman, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 25, 2020. Born on December 22, 1925 in New Haven, CT she was the daughter of the late Walter and Jessie (Walkinshaw) Huth.
Audrey loved listening to Frank Sinatra and enjoyed walking through the Orange neighborhood where she and her husband raised their children. The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff of Masonicare for their love and support of their treasured Audrey.
Audrey is survived by her children, Ann Cushion, Ted (Laura) Roman, Bill (Selena) Roman, and Joan (Michael) Allen; her grandchildren, Rachel Block, Sarah Garratt, Kyle Roman, Walker Roman, Michael Allen, and Matthew Allen; and her sister, Sue Violi.
All services will be private at this time. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Masonicare at www.masonicare.org. The family is being compassionately cared for by the staff at Cody-White Funeral Home, 107 Broad Street, Milford, CT 06460. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.



Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Cody-White Funeral Home
107 Broad Street
Milford, CT 06460
(203) 874-0268
