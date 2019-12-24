|
|
Tinsley , Audrey
Audrey Tinsley departed this life peacefully on Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2019. Born in Henry County, Fieldale, Virginia on Jan. 28, 1940 to her parents the late Albert Jefferson and Peggy Shelton Hairston. Overseer Tinsley leaves to cherish her memory her children Karen "Lynn" (Curtis) Greene, Eric (Vickie) Tinsley, J.D., Sandra Tinsley, Tabitha Tinsley, Gerod Tinsley and Carla Tinsley, 14 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held on Sat. Dec. 28, 2019 at 12 p.m. at Trinity Temple Church, 285 Dixwell Ave., New Haven, CT 06511. Calling hours 11 a.m until time of service. Services of comfort entrusted to McClam Funeral Home, 95 Dixwell Ave. New Haven, CT 06511. To leave a message of comfort for the Tinsley family, please visit www.mcclamfuneralhome.net.
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 26, 2019