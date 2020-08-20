Oliver, Aurea "Auddy" Esther

Aurea "Auddy" Esther Oliver of West Haven, CT born on July 12, 1938 in Bronx, NY, passed away on August 16, 2020 peacefully at home surrounded by family. She leaves behind a son, Jeremy Oliver; and four daughters, Wendy Quaranta and her fiancé Dennis Dills; Audrey Schull and her husband, Derrick Schull; Julia Buchanan and her husband, Campbell Buchanan; and Debby Hendricks. Additionally, three grandchildren, Emily Oliver, Jonathan Arsich and Peter Arsich; and three great grandchildren, Greyson Arsich, Dustin Arsich and Celeste Battipaglia.

Esther was a member of the Orange Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses and loved sharing her faith with others. Esther was caring and loving, and loved spending time with her grandchildren. She enjoyed flowers, painting, traveling and especially loved animals.



