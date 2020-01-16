|
|
Woznyk, Ava M.
Ava Marie Woznyk, age 71, of Branford, formerly of West Haven, passed away on January 15, 2020 surrounded by family and friends. She was the loving wife of the late Terry Woznyk. She was born in Kulmbach, Germany, daughter of the late Jerry and Kati Engert Czuczman. She is survived by her children, Steven Woznyk (Loriann Rascati) and Michael Woznyk (Kimberly Izzo) all of Durham, Andrew Woznyk of West Haven, Joseph Woznyk (Amy Costa) of North Branford and Melina Tsilfoglou of FL, her 6 grandchildren Nicole, Matthew, Jake, Alexandra, Aubrey and Zachary and her sister Marie Masselli of West Haven.
All Funeral Services will be private. West Haven Funeral Home in care of arrangements. The Woznyk family would like to extend a sincere thank you to their Branford Hills Health Care family for their unconditional love and support and devoted care of Ava over the years. To leave an online condolence, please visit our website,
www.westhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 19, 2020