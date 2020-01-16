New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
662 Savin Avenue
West Haven, CT 06516
(203) 934-7921
Resources
More Obituaries for Ava Woznyk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ava M. Woznyk

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ava M. Woznyk Obituary
Woznyk, Ava M.
Ava Marie Woznyk, age 71, of Branford, formerly of West Haven, passed away on January 15, 2020 surrounded by family and friends. She was the loving wife of the late Terry Woznyk. She was born in Kulmbach, Germany, daughter of the late Jerry and Kati Engert Czuczman. She is survived by her children, Steven Woznyk (Loriann Rascati) and Michael Woznyk (Kimberly Izzo) all of Durham, Andrew Woznyk of West Haven, Joseph Woznyk (Amy Costa) of North Branford and Melina Tsilfoglou of FL, her 6 grandchildren Nicole, Matthew, Jake, Alexandra, Aubrey and Zachary and her sister Marie Masselli of West Haven.
All Funeral Services will be private. West Haven Funeral Home in care of arrangements. The Woznyk family would like to extend a sincere thank you to their Branford Hills Health Care family for their unconditional love and support and devoted care of Ava over the years. To leave an online condolence, please visit our website,
www.westhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ava's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -