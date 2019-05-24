Fitzsimons, Barbara A. (Nolan)

Barbara A. (Nolan) Fitzsimons, age 91, peacefully passed away at her home in Hamden on May 22, 2019. Born in New Haven on December 8, 1927, she was a daughter of the late George and Katherine Nolan. Barbara was the widow of Daniel E. Fitzsimons. She was a proud mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend to many. Barbara will always be known for her ready smile, her open door, and her dedication to volunteering. She loved to sew, quilt, read, swim, golf, and entertain in her backyard. She also enjoyed a lifelong love of visiting Cape Cod. Barbara was a devoted member of the Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church and maintained an active presence there. She was a graduate of Hillhouse High School class of '45.

She is survived by her daughters; Carol Fitzsimons of West Hartford, Catherine Fitzsimons of Brooklyn, NY, Mary Elizabeth (Betsy) Fitzsimons and husband Tom Hammerberg of Hamden, Barbara Berkovich and husband Jim of Milford, and her son Daniel E. Fitzsimons and wife Jan of Turner, Maine, grandchildren; Rosemary Clow, Sean and Ryan Fitzsimons, Caroline, Maggie, and Jimmy Berkovich, and Daniel, Charlie, and Elizabeth Hammerberg, great-grandchildren; Gabe and Isaac Clow, her sister Betty Reilly, and her brother George Nolan. Barbara was predeceased by two sisters; Kathy and Jeanette Nolan, and a brother, Tom Nolan.Her funeral will leave from Beecher & Bennett Funeral Home, 2300 Whitney Ave., Hamden on Tuesday, May 28th at 9:00 a.m., with her Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. in Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, Hamden. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery. Friends may also visit with her family on Monday from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Barbara's memory may be made to Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 2819 Whitney Ave., Hamden, CT 06518.