Phelps, Barbara A.

Barbara A. Phelps, age 88, of Hamden passed away on June 18, 2019 at Connecticut Hospice. She was the beloved wife of the late Everett Phelps. She was born in New Haven, Connecticut on October 20, 1930 to the late Herman and Mary M. (Miles) Donish. Barbara grew up in New Haven and retired after 20 years from Bayer Inc. in Milford. She enjoyed family functions, liked to cook, and play cards and lunch with her neighbors. She was a devoted mother and grandmother and will be sadly missed. She is survived by her two sons, Timothy Phelps and his girlfriend Beth Bacon of Middletown and Brian (Maria) Phelps of Guilford. She is also survived by four grandchildren, Jason, Jessica, Kaylie and Brian Jr. (BJ). She was predeceased by a brother Harry Donish and a sister Patricia Mailhot. Family and friends may visit Keenan Funeral Home, 238 Elm Street, West Haven, CT on Thursday, June 20, 2019 (Today) from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, June 21, 2019 at 11 a.m., St. George Catholic Church, on the Green in Guilford. Interment to follow at St. Lawrence Cemetery, West Haven. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 2911 Dixwell Ave., Hamden, CT 06518. To leave an online condolence or tribute, please visit

www.keenanfuneralhome.com Published in The New Haven Register on June 20, 2019