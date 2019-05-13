Stanley, Barbara A.

Barbara A. (Sullivan) Stanley, aged 90, of Milford, CT passed away peacefully at Seacrest Retirement Center in West Haven on Friday, May 10, 2019. She was the beloved spouse of the late Paul J. Stanley for 62 years. Mrs. Stanley was born in Boston, MA on April 21, 1929 and was the daughter of the late Francis X. and Katherine Sullivan. She was predeceased by her sister, Frances Hunt, and brothers Donald and Paul Sullivan.

Moving from Boston to Milford with her family in the early 1960's was done with some trepidation. She was leaving behind her Beantown 'clan,' for the wilds of a far-off state called Connecticut. And, without a subway, how would travel be possible? Her fears were soon quelled as she discovered the beauty of her new home, nestled on a small wooded plot at Overhill Rd. She and Paul flourished, as did her eight children, all a source of great pride. Her patience and domestic skill kept the cacophony manageable; schoolwork, chores, church, holiday and birthday celebrations – all were done with conviction and gusto. The idle were given an order to read a book, clean your room, go outside to build another tree house, find a babysitting job, or mow the lawn. Excuses were unacceptable.

Mrs. Stanley was an avid sports fan, having met baseball great Ted (the 'Splendid Splinter') Williams, and saw her beloved Red Sox finally win the World Series in 2004. She and her sisters were able to get coveted tickets to the 1967 World Series where the Red Sox (affectionately called the 'Cardiac Kids') played the St. Louis Cardinals to a heartbreaking loss. Woe to the person who tried to challenge her knowledge of any of the Boston sports teams; he would be left speechless. Her humility belied a fierceness and strength, and her faith was steadfast.

Mrs. Stanley is survived by her eight children, Barbara Fren of Milford, Jane (Walter) Chambers of Newport, RI, Elaine Spinato of Hamden, Joan (Mario) Proto of East Haven, David Stanley of Milford, Mark (Barbara) Stanley of Windsor Locks, Karen (Scott) Cahill of Troy, NY, and Ellen Stanley of West Haven. She also leaves behind 18 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and her younger sister, Clare Sullivan of West Haven. She was predeceased by her sons-in-law, Thomas Fren and James Spinato.

Friends may call Wednesday, May 15, 2019 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the CODY-WHITE FUNERAL HOME, 107 Broad St., Milford, CT. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary Roman Catholic Church, 70 Gulf St., Milford, CT (MEET DIRECTLY AT CHURCH). Interment will be private and scheduled later. The family would like to express their profound thanks to the gracious staff at Seacrest. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Mary School, 72 Gulf St., Milford, CT 06460. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com. Published in The New Haven Register on May 14, 2019