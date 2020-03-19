|
Kaczynski, Barbara A. Tautvid
Barbara Ann Tautvid Kaczynski, 75, of Greenacres, Florida, formerly of Cheshire passed away peacefully March 14, 2020 at Argo Senior Living at Haverhill. She was the beloved wife of 55 years to John Kaczynski. Barbara was born in New Haven on December 5, 1944, a daughter of the late Anthony and Helen Soloski Tautvid. She had been employed in the admitting office at St. Raphael Hospital and then as a medical secretary with the Cardio Thoracic Group before retiring. Barbara is the loving mother of Jacqueline Rowley, Donna and Diane Kaczynski. Cherished grandmother of Tyler M. Rowley and the late Robert A. Rowley. She is also survived by her sister Mary Preneta and nephew Steven Preneta. Barbara was predeceased by her niece and Goddaughter Jolene Preneta Meyer.
Services will be private. A memorial service will be held at a later date. The Lupinski Funeral Home, Inc., 821 State St. is in care of her arrangements. Please sign the guestbook for Mrs. Kaczynski online at www.lupinskifuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 22, 2020