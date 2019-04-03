New Haven Register Obituaries
|
West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
662 Savin Avenue
West Haven, CT 06516
(203) 934-7921
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
West Haven Funeral Home at the Green
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Infant Church
450 Racebrook Road
Orange, CT
View Map
Barbara Altieri Obituary
Altieri, Barbara
Barbara Ragonese Altieri, 82, of Orange, entered into rest on April 1, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Gene Altieri. Barbara is survived by her children, John (Cindy) Altieri, Carl Altieri, Jean Coscia, Robert Altieri, and Barbara (Kevin) Visocchi, brothers, Louis Ragonese and Adam Sidor, 9 other siblings, 10 grandchildren and 1 great-grandson. For many years, Barbara worked as a secretary at Avco-Lycoming. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
The hours for visitation will be on Thursday from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the West Haven Funeral Home at the Green. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Infant Church, 450 Racebrook Road, Orange. Interment will follow in Mount St. Peter's Cemetery, in Derby. Donations may be made to Sloane Kettering Cancer Center, 1275 York Avenue,
New York, NY 10065 (www.mskcc.org). For online condolences, please visit our website at
www.westhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 3, 2019
