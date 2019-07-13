Mooney, Barbara Amaral

Barbara Amaral Mooney, age 58, passed away Monday, July 8, 2019 surrounded by her family at Yale New Haven Hospital. She is survived by her husband of 28 years, Jim Mooney, her children Brett, Mikayla and Kevin Mooney, parents Elna and Fortunato Kenneth Amaral (predeceased), brother Gregory Amaral, sisters and brothers-in-law, cousins and many adoring nieces and nephews. Born in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Barb and family returned to the United States where she attended Newington High School. She gained a Bachelor's Degree in Therapeutic Recreation from the University of Connecticut where she played soccer for UConn's first women's varsity soccer team, and later received her Master's Degree in Occupational Therapy from Springfield College. She worked as an Occupational Therapist for many years at Lawrence Memorial Hospital, New London, CT.

Barbara was a devoted wife, mother and an amazingly generous friend to so many people. She was extremely fun-loving and treasured the opportunity to travel with family and friends and capture memories through her scrapbooking. Some of her most cherished memories were from summers spent on Cape Cod with family and friends. She also enjoyed the excitement of her monthly trip to the casino with her mom and occasional trips to Las Vegas. Above all, Barbara was a wonderful mother to her three children and will be sorely missed by her family and the many lives she impacted so positively.

Friends are invited to a memorial Mass on Friday, July 19th at 10 a.m., at St. George's Church, 33 Whitfield St., Guilford, CT. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to : https://www.alz.org/get-involved-now/donate. Arrangements in care of the Guilford Funeral Home, 115 Church St., Guilford. To share a memory or leave condolences, visit www.guilfordfuneralhome.com Published in The New Haven Register on July 14, 2019