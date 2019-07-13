New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Guilford Funeral Home
115 Church Street
Guilford, CT 06437
(203) 453-3558
Memorial Mass
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
St. George's Church
33 Whitfield St.
Guilford, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Mooney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Amaral Mooney


1961 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Amaral Mooney Obituary
Mooney, Barbara Amaral
Barbara Amaral Mooney, age 58, passed away Monday, July 8, 2019 surrounded by her family at Yale New Haven Hospital. She is survived by her husband of 28 years, Jim Mooney, her children Brett, Mikayla and Kevin Mooney, parents Elna and Fortunato Kenneth Amaral (predeceased), brother Gregory Amaral, sisters and brothers-in-law, cousins and many adoring nieces and nephews. Born in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Barb and family returned to the United States where she attended Newington High School. She gained a Bachelor's Degree in Therapeutic Recreation from the University of Connecticut where she played soccer for UConn's first women's varsity soccer team, and later received her Master's Degree in Occupational Therapy from Springfield College. She worked as an Occupational Therapist for many years at Lawrence Memorial Hospital, New London, CT.
Barbara was a devoted wife, mother and an amazingly generous friend to so many people. She was extremely fun-loving and treasured the opportunity to travel with family and friends and capture memories through her scrapbooking. Some of her most cherished memories were from summers spent on Cape Cod with family and friends. She also enjoyed the excitement of her monthly trip to the casino with her mom and occasional trips to Las Vegas. Above all, Barbara was a wonderful mother to her three children and will be sorely missed by her family and the many lives she impacted so positively.
Friends are invited to a memorial Mass on Friday, July 19th at 10 a.m., at St. George's Church, 33 Whitfield St., Guilford, CT. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to : https://www.alz.org/get-involved-now/donate. Arrangements in care of the Guilford Funeral Home, 115 Church St., Guilford. To share a memory or leave condolences, visit www.guilfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Guilford Funeral Home
Download Now