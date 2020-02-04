|
|
Leyerzapf, Barbara Ann
Barbara Leyerzapf, age 84, of West Haven passed away peacefully at her home on January 31, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was the beloved wife of the late Louis W. Leyerzapf. Barbara was born in New Haven, CT on September 13, 1935 to the late Edmund and Dorothy (Whiting) Bradley. Her greatest joy were her children. She juggled all six of their activities with ease and of course a smile. At hockey games, she always had her cowbell to cheer the team on and on Sunday's she made sure all six kids were with her at St. Paul's Church, where she was an active member. She loved to share her joy of parades, walking along the beach with her husband, Lou, and especially enjoyed desserts - she loved her sweets. Barbara loved to knit and crochet, knitting dozens of lap blankets for the local Veterans Hospital. She volunteered on the PTA, St. Patrick's Day Parade Committee, Catholic Council, Al-Anon and served as a Den Mother for many years. She was a proud Red Sox fan who celebrated her 80th birthday at Fenway Park. She always had a smile on her face and said hello to everyone who crossed her path. If she saw someone in need, she would stop and offer to help. She had many dear friends that loved visiting for coffee, cake, and conversation. When Barbara made a friend, it was forever. She is survived by her six children Donna Marino, Diane (Patrice) Vilaseca, Louis Leyerzapf, Susan (Bob) Russo, Lynn Leyerzapf and Brian Leyerzapf. She also leaves behind her twelve grandchildren, Krysta Muzyka, Amy (Matt) Mangano, Ryan and Kyle Leyerzapf, Wyatt, Luke and Abbey Vilaseca, Jessica Russo, Cheyenne, Kayla, Kevin and Carson Leyerzapf. Family and friends may visit St. Lawrence Church on Friday, February 7, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Yale Geriatric Home Based Care at Yale Haven Hospital, 1450 Chapel St, New Haven, CT 06504. To leave an online condolence or tribute, please visit www.keenanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 5, 2020