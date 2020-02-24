|
|
Romano, Barbara Ann
CHESHIRE- Barbara Ann Romano, 76, passed away on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Connecticut Hospice in Branford. She was the widow of the late John Joseph Romano Jr. Barbara was born September 17, 1943 in New Haven, daughter of the late George A. and Vincenza (Manuguerra) Tracchio.
Barbara graduated from Sacred Heart Academy and received an undergraduate degree in education and a master's degree in special education from Southern Connecticut State University. Barbara was a special education teacher at Area Cooperative Educational Services in North Haven and received the ACES Teacher of the Year Award in 1998. In 2013, she became the Reunion Representative for the Sacred Heart Academy Alumnae Leadership Team and was awarded the Hearts of the Community Award (Sacred Heart) in 2017.
Barbara is survived by four daughters, Christine T. Oxsalida, Lisa J. and her husband, William Sarris of Hamden; Denise M. Romano of Milford; and Lori A. and her husband, Albert Mastrobuoni of Bethany; four sons, Matthew A. and his wife Colleen Oxsalida of Bay Village, OH; John J. III and his wife, Amanda Romano of Virginia Beach, VA; James L. and his wife, Deborah Romano of Wolcott; and David M. Romano and his wife, Julia Miller of New York City; fifteen grandchildren, Jaime L. and her husband, Jon Rosen; Noelle S. and her husband, Casey Russell; Stefanie L. and her husband, Brett Runlett; Jon Patrick Sarris and his wife, Danielle; Brett M. Dahlgard and his wife, Nicole; Adam C. Dahlgard; Alex J. Dahlgard; Alexa N. and her husband, Joseph Ercolano; Tyler K. Romano; Meredith P. Romano; Taylor R. Sarojak; Annabelle M. Sarojak; Eric M. Oxsalida; Leah R. Oxsalida and Eve T. Oxsalida; nine great-grandchildren, Ryan, Avery and Kelsey McMahon; Sophiea and Brett (Jr.) Runlett; Mia and Zoey Russell; Luciano Ercolano; and Mason Sarris. She is also survived by Maryann Trocchio of Branford and several cousins with whom she had close relationships.
Calling hours for Barbara will be held on Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at The Alderson-Ford Funeral Home of Cheshire, 615 South Main St, 06410. Mrs. Romano's funeral procession will leave the funeral home on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 9:15 a.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10 a.m. in St. Bridget of Sweden Parish-St. Bridget Church, 175 Main St, Cheshire. Burial will follow in St. Bridget Cemetery, Higgins Rd., Cheshire. Donations in her name can be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (www.jdrf.org). To view these arrangements online, share a condolence, or an online photo, please visit www.fordfh.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 25, 2020