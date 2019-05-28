Twickler, Barbara Ann

Barbara Ann Twickler, 71, passed away peacefully at home in her Easton residence on May 27, 2019. Barbara was born in Manhattan, she is the daughter of the late Meyer and Sally Cooper.

Barbara touched the lives of many people throughout her life. After receiving her BA in business education from Hunter College in New York and her MS in reading education from The University of Bridgeport, Barbara taught ESL classes at a variety of continuing education programs in Fairfield County, CT. She actively participated in the School Volunteer Association of Bridgeport Read Aloud program for many years. Barbara was an active member of NCJW, Hadassah, and a 40-year congregant of B'nai Torah. An avid reader, she belonged to many local book clubs. Recently, she served as a memoir writing coach at the Westport Center for Senior Activities.

Barbara is survived by her beloved husband of 34 years, Carl Twickler of Easton, CT; her devoted daughters, Amy Weinstein-Longley and her wife, Dr. Jen Longley of Yonkers, NY, Lisa Pickett and her husband Daniel Pickett of Fair Lawn, NJ, Sharon Twickler of New York City; three precious grandchildren; two loving sisters, Marsha Spear (Sheldon) of Shavertown, PA and Benay Cooper of New York City; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will take place on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 (TODAY) at 11:00 a.m. from The Abraham L. Green and Son Funeral Home, 88 Beach Road in Fairfield, with interment following at B'nai Torah Cemetery on Reid Street in Fairfield.

Memorial contributions may be made in Barbara's memory to the School Volunteer Association of Bridgeport, Inc., 280 Tesiny Avenue, Bridgeport, CT 06606. Published in The New Haven Register on May 29, 2019