Early in the morning on November 20, 2019, God welcomed Barbara Ann Weber to join her beloved husband R.J. forever. As loving bride to West Haven Detective Lieutenant Robert J. Weber Jr. for 52 years, she was the consummate homemaker and hostess. Whether in the kitchen, at home by the pool, in the garden, running a company, playing scrabble, or travelling across the country on the back of her late husband's motorcycle - Barbara was second to none. She was never at a loss for words or a story about her children, her grandkids, or her pets. Her loving tone, empathy, and yarns of line dancing, her schooling, and being named Miss Colonial Park turned strangers into instant admirers. She was a fiercely passionate, intelligent, and loving woman who lived for her family. Barbara leaves behind 3 children – Robert James (Marlene) Weber III, Brigit (William) Miller, and Richard (LeighAnn) Weber. She and her late husband were blessed with 6 beautiful grandchildren – Robert James Weber IV and Samuel Weber, Frank (Megan) Civitello Jr. and Jake (Yvonne Crowley) Civitello, Carly Rose Weber and Jack Weber.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Monday, November 25 at 11:00 AM in Our Lady of Victory Church. There are no hours for visitation and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Barbara's name to Green Fur Kidz, Inc., PO Box 16684, West Haven, CT 06516. For online condolences, please visit
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 24, 2019