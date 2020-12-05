Swain, Barbara Ann Windhorst

Barbara Ann Windhorst Swain, beloved wife, and best friend of Charles F. Swain of over 61 years, passed away peacefully at the age of 84. She passed at her home in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina on November 25, 2020 surrounded by her family.

She was born on January 20, 1936 to the late Helen McEuroe and Charles A. Windhorst.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Lori Swain Blackman Denihan, her son Kevin C. Swain Sr., and her brother Charles Windhorst.

Survivors include her beloved husband, Charles F. Swain, her loving son, John D. Swain and his wife Erica King Swain, and her adoring sister, Jane Bruno.

She is also survived by her grandchildren that she was very proud and fond of, Alison Blackman and Elizabeth Blackman (Glenn Blackman), Michael Denihan (Marty Denihan), Kevin C. Swain Jr., Brian Swain, Laura Swain, and Lindsey Swain (Carolyn Swain), Connor Swain and Eric Swain (Meredith Swain Buckley), Andrew King, Lauren King, and one great-granddaughter, Everleigh Jane King.

She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews and their children and many wonderful friends.

Barbara attended West Haven High School and graduated from Southern Connecticut State University in 1957. While in college, she met her husband Charles and they married in April of 1959.

In 1970, they moved to Hyannis, MA and were members of Our Lady of Victory Church where she was a Eucharistic Minister, CCD teacher and was involved with Cursillo, Echo and Birthright of Cape Cod. She was also the kindergarten teacher at Monkey Business Day Care and worked at Annie's Book Stop.

Barbara and Charles moved back to Connecticut in 2002 to be closer to family. There, they became members of St. John of the Cross Church and she was a prayer network member.

While living in Myrtle Beach, she was a member of St. Andrew Catholic Church.

Barbara was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She stayed positive throughout her life and remained positive throughout her fight with cancer.

The Swain family expressly shows their heartfelt gratitude and appreciation to the Amedisys Hospice Team that cared for Barbara, especially Brooke, Elle, Chaplin Mark, Terry, and Floyd. Their care, concern, and love were evident not only for Barbara, but for the rest of us. We could not have made it through this difficult time without any of them.

Due to the current Covid Pandemic, a Mass will be held at Our Lady of Victory Parish, Centerville, MA next Spring.

Memorial donations may be in her name to the Our Lady of Victory Parish, Centerville, MA or to The Swain Legacy Foundation, LLC, Post Office Box 2389, Myrtle Beach, SC 29578, a Foundation established by her son John to honor the life, love, and legacy that his mother, brother, and sister have left behind for him to carry and memorialize in their honor.

Sympanthy cards can be mailed to Charles Swain at 4749 Wild Iris Drive, Apt. 102, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577.



