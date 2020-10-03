Mordecai, Barbara AntalikBarbara Antalik Mordecai, 73, of Hamden, passed away October 1, 2020 in the Smilow Cancer Center at Yale New Haven Hospital. She was a daughter of the late Gaza and Lillian Ianniello Antalik and was born in Waterbury on February 2, 1947. Survived by her husband Paul Mordecai, sons, Christopher Mordecai, New Haven, and Paul W. Mordecai of Sommerset, NJ. Daughter-in-law of the late Evelyn M. Mordecai. Sister of William Kohut of Maine. Sister-in-law of Judith Mordecai Smith (Roger) of Hamden, her niece Dawn Terrell of Derry, NH, her cousin, William (Dolores) Ianniello of Wallingford and many nieces, nephews and friends. Barbara graduated in 1964 from St. Mary's High School in New Haven and attended Novitiate at St. Mary's of the Spring in Columbus, Ohio, she returned home and worked for the Southern New England Telephone Company where she met her husband. She left to raise their two sons and returned to work in the Office of the Secretary as a Senior Administrative Assistant of Corporate Affairs at Yale University. She retired after 31 years of service. Special thanks to the Smilow Cancer Center, North Haven, the nursing staff at Masonicare of Wallingford and her daughter-in-law Suzanne Mordecai and long time friend Irene Rocco and Zola Lightbourne Goldberg for their loving care and support.Friends may call at the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 234 Foxon Rd. (Rte 80) East Haven MONDAY from 5:00-7:00 p.m. and are asked to go directly to the Christ the Bread of Life Parish at Blessed Sacrament Church in Hamden on Tuesday morning at 11:00 for a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery. Sign Barbara's guest book online at