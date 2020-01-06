|
Brodie, Barbara
Barbara Lavern Brodie, 75 of New Haven, CT passed away peacefully at Yale Grimes Center on Dec. 29, 2019. She was born in Parmalee, NC on Jan. 23, 1944 to Mildred Little and the late John Little. She was educated in the New Haven, CT school system, a graduate of Wilbur Cross High School. Barbara previously worked as a librarian aide and teacher assistant at Harry A. Conte School in New Haven, CT. She leaves to cherish her memories mother Mildred Little, son Roderick (Sandy) Brodie, daughter Rachelle Brodie, sisters Brenda Pless, Gail (Austin) Watts, Carolyn Pernell, Sheila Pitt all of New Haven, CT and Sherry (Raymond) Holloway of Meriden, CT. Host of nieces, nephews and cousins. Barbara was predecease by a brother Mitchell Pitt. A celebration of life will be held Thurs. Jan. 9, 2020 at 11 a.m. at McClam Funeral Home, 95 Dixwell Ave., New Haven, CT 06511. Calling hours 10 a.m. until time of service. Interment will be Private. Service of comfort entrusted to McClam Funeral Home. To leave a message of comfort for the Brodie family, please visit www.mcclamfuneralhome.net.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 7, 2020