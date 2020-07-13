1/1
Barbara Brookshire
Brookshire, Barbara
Barabra Brookshire, 68, of New Haven, passed away July 6, 2020. She was born on April 4, 1952 in Oakgrove, Louisiana to Carrie Brookshire and the late Izor Frank Brookshire.
She leaves to cherish her memories children Kelly, Jermaine and Sean Brookshire; Tiera Brady and William Rollins along with a host of other relatives and friends that loved her deeply. A celebration of life will be held Wed., July 15, 2020 at 11 a.m. at McClam Funeral Home Chapel, 95 Dixwell Ave., New Haven, CT 06511. Calling hours 10 A.M. until time of service. Interment will be private. Services of comfort entrusted to McClam Funeral Home. To leave a message of comfort for the Brookshire family, please visit www.mcclamfuneralhome.net.

Published in The New Haven Register on Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
McClam Funeral Home
95 Dixwell Avenue
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 786-4732
