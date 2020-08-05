Barbara Busk

Busk, Barbara
Barbara (Buckland) Busk passed away with dignity and grace, August 3, 2020, at Yale New Haven Hospital. Barbara was born on April 25, 1931 in Waterbury, CT.
She was raised in Cheshire with a love of farming, horses, and an unwavering work ethic. She attended the University of Connecticut and spent the early part of her career at Yale New Haven Hospital and later with Cheshire Public Schools. She was passionate about genealogy and American History. Barbara was an active member of the Daughters of The American Revolution. She also loved to knit and leaves a trail of Christmas stockings for all who knew her.
Barbara raised her family in Cheshire and resided in Branford in her later years. She was a quiet, strong woman who valued hard work and her independence. Her heart and door were open to all. Barbara always took care of others and taught us the meaning of family. She loved nothing more than being a grandmother.
Barbara was preceded in death by her loving husband of 56 years, Albert S. Busk, her father Wilbur N. Buckland, her beloved mother Lida (Vance) Buckland, and her brother Richard A. Buckland.
Barbara is survived by her four daughters and seven grandchildren; Sandy Nafis and her husband Alan and children Michael and Danny, Linda Busk and her children Aedan and Maggie Mahoney, Debra Johnson and her husband Eric and children Kimberly and William, and Laura Busk and her husband Donnel Graham and daughter Ellie Ziedman.
Barbara will be deeply missed and live on in the hearts of her daughters, grandchildren and granddogs. We would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to the dedicated nurses and staff of The Supportive Care Unit and VITAS Hospice at Yale-New Haven Hospital, your kindness and compassion will always be remembered.
Funeral Services will be private. A memorial service in Barbara's honor will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made in Barbara's name to the Daughters of The American Revolution Scholarship Fund by visiting, https://www.dar.org/giving/support-program-your-choice
The Alderson-Ford Funeral Home of Cheshire has been entrusted with her care. To leave online condolences for Barbara's family, please visit www.fordfh.com